Viva Sauce Vegas!

Las Vegas is legendary for its non-stop party, so we thought we’d move on in, disco balls and all. That’s right, on Tuesday, July 19th, we opened our Raising Cane’s flagship location right on the Strip! This marks the 14th Raising Cane’s in the Neon Capital of the World (woo-hoo!).

You are in for an extra special treat when you visit this truly unique Raising Cane's location, located in the Strip’s Showcase Mall at 3791 S. Las Vegas Blvd. From the first moment you’re captivated by the two-story LED screen on its façade, then step inside to be greeted under the Chicken Finger neon lights, you'll know this Raising Cane’s is going to be different. This 2-story location also features custom neon graphics, life-size artwork, a deconstructed disco ball, a glass elevator and a private gnome casino hidden under the stairs. Exclusive Raising Cane's, Las Vegas strip branded Cane’s retail apparel and merch is also only available at the Vegas Strip location.

And in true Vegas style, the new Restaurant will be staying open late to serve its craveable chicken finger meals to “Caniacs” wrapping up a night at the casino, enjoying a post-show snack or even celebrating a visit to the Wedding Chapel! You can visit this new location daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Our opening day was a real blast of photos, giveaways, and a well-deserved Crew pump-up session. We had classic Las Vegas icons—the Golden Knights showgirls and mascot— lined up to make the day even more exciting! And of course, in true Cane's fashion, we also made a $10,000 donation to support Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada’s 25 Years of Granting Wishes campaign.

This Raising Cane's location is packed with fun experiences to make your Vegas trip count. Swing by for some great bites and fun vibes. What happens in Vegas is better with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.