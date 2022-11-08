Virginia Welcomes Second Raising Cane’s Restaurant

Our newest Raising Cane’s Restaurant in the Old Dominion made its debut on Thursday, November 17th in Hampton, VA. The Hampton Community gave us a warm welcome as we opened doors at 1044 West Mercury Blvd. – our first Raising Cane’s Restaurant in the city and our second in the state.

In keeping with our Restaurant nickname tradition, the Crew at Cane’s 735 landed on “The Takeoff,” which was inspired by Katherine Johnson – a Hampton, VA, native and the first African American female mathematician to help NASA with the calculations to take off into space.

On opening day, Caniacs could participate in the fun by entering our Lucky 20 drawing for a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. The Hampton University Marching Force Drum Line and Blue Thunder Cheerleaders were on-site in the morning and helped kickstart the excitement for the day.

The Hampton and Bethel High Cheerleaders, along with a local DJ, joined the celebration later in the day to help welcome Customers and keep the energy pumping as they got their hands on our craveable chicken finger meals.

But the celebration didn’t stop there. At the end of opening week, Raising Cane’s made a donation to Hampton University and the Hampton chapter of the YMCA. We’re passionate about supporting our Communities through Active Community Involvement, and we’re looking forward to continuing that support in our Hampton Community.

Thank you to all of our Caniacs for the warm welcome – we’re looking forward to continuing our Virginia growth!