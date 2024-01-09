Raising Cane’s Plants D.C. Flag with Debut of Union Station Restaurant

The newest historic landmark in the Nation’s Capital is here – the first Raising Cane’s in Washington, D.C., will officially open its doors inside Union Station on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 with craveable Chicken Finger meals and iconic Cane’s Sauce for all!

Located in Union Station at M143 50 Massachusetts Ave. NE, a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol, more than 40 million commuters per year that travel through Union Station will have the chance to experience Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals. This one-of-a-kind Restaurant will feature a colonial-themed Cane – the beloved yellow lab that serves as the brand’s inspiration and mascot. The Restaurant will feature 12 Union Station illustrations by renowned architectural artist Carlos Diniz.

The Restaurant is located on the east side of the Main Level of the Train Concourse, directly across from Amtrak Gates K & L, serving as an ideal spot for commuters looking for a hot, fresh meal on the go. Customers eager to dive into their Box Combos can do so immediately by utilizing the standing tables located within the Restaurant. Raising Cane’s in Union Station is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In honor of this most special Opening Day, Raising Cane’s is hosting a variety of activities, including:

● A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries will be accepted from 7-8 a.m., with the winners selected at random and announced at between 8-8:30 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

● An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:25 a.m. with representatives from Union Station and Destination DC, along with a check presentation to the American Experience Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that enriches the lives of students throughout the D.C. area through inspirational travel experiences, education and opportunities.

● The doors will officially open at 9:00 a.m., with the first 200 Customers receiving a special edition hat to commemorate the occasion. The first Customer in line will receive a Cane’s swag basket.

● A variety of fun giveaways throughout the day and look for a special appearance by Screech, the Washington Nationals’ team mascot, live DJ spinning music to energize the crowd, and afternoon activations in the Main Hall with 360 photo booth and prize giveaways.

“We’re eager to share our ONE LOVE® with residents, commuters, and visitors to this amazing city for the first time in our brand’s history” said Will Scholzen, Area Leader of Restaurants. “We look forward to making our mark on this monumental community and serving new Customers.”

Inside this unique Restaurant – the first Raising Cane’s located in a transit hub – the decor will feature 12 Union Station illustrations by renowned architectural artist Carlos Diniz.