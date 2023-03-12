We will be closing 30 minutes after kickoff so our Crew can enjoy watching the Super Bowl®. See you soon!

      Pop Culture

      Going Big During the Underdog Challenge

      03.12.23

      For the third year in a row, Raising Cane’s is bringing back the “Underdog Challenge” during the 2023 March Madness tournament to engage with our Caniacs across the country. What exactly is the Underdog Challenge? It’s a chance for our Customers to win a FREE Box Combo with every upset during the tournament, giving them another chance to win even if their bracket busted!  

      The talk of the tournament are the Cinderella stories and upsets along the way. And as a Restaurant Company with a Yellow Labrador as our spokes-pup, we’re always pulling for the underdogs.

      From March 12th through April 3rd, Customers can visit https://www.RaisingCanes.com/UnderdogChallenge every time an underdog takes home the W and enter to win a free Box Combo. That means thousands of Box Combos are up for grabs throughout the tournament! Customers will be able to redeem their Box Combo in Restaurant by scanning their QR Code or through the Raising Cane’s Mobile App by typing in their promo code number.

      Whether you're tailgating with friends or hosting to a watch party, don’t forget our craveable chicken finger meals make for the perfect gameday experience! We’re excited for the madness to begin – may the best team win!

