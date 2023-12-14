Raising Cane’s Ranks 7th for Large Companies in The Oklahoman’s 2023 Top Workplaces

Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and The Oklahoman agree!

Raising Cane’s has been recognized yet again by The Oklahoman as a Top Workplace in Oklahoma! Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and authentic Culture, we ranked 7th on the list of 2023 Top Workplace for large companies by The Oklahoman. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.

To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!