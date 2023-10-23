Raising Cane’s Places 5th in the San Antonio Express-News 2023 Top Workplaces for Large Companies

Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and the San Antonio Express-News agree!

Raising Cane’s has been recognized yet again by the San Antonio Express-News as a Top Workplace in the San Antonio area! Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and an authentically cool Culture, we ranked 5th in the San Antonio Express-News’ 2023 Top Workplaces for large companies AND took home the Top Restaurant Companies Award. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.

To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!