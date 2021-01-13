Raising Cane’s Named one of the “BEST PLACES TO WORK” in the U.S.

Despite Pandemic, their “Fast Paced, Fun Culture and Growth Opportunities” earn Cane’s a spot in Glassdoor’s Top 100

BATON ROUGE (January 13, 2021) – It’s one thing to say people love working at your company, it’s another for those people to take time and submit surveys to let other jobseekers know this is the place. Despite the challenges of operating restaurants in a time of COVID-19, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and its fast-paced environment, fun culture, flexible schedules and growth opportunities earned another place on Glassdoor’s list of 100 Best Places to Work.

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Best Places to Work based on company reviews by US-based employees. Raising Cane’s ranking is based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews of former and current Crewmembers shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“It means so much to receive such positive feedback from our Crew, and even more so in this time of COVID-19,” says founder and Co-CEO Todd Graves. “Throughout the pandemic, our Crew stepped up to the challenges. We are one of only a few restaurants on the list because it’s so hard to operate during a pandemic – but our Crew made it happen! And I’m so grateful for them and this recognition.”

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees.”

With major holidays off, opportunities to advance, and an entire department devoted to recognizing, respecting and rewarding Crewmembers – known as Cane’s Love®, Raising Cane’s is consistently an industry leader in employee retention. To thank their Crew for their hard work during COVID, Raising Cane’s issued $5M in “thank you” bonuses.

“We began 2020 launching our Restaurant Partner Program, not knowing what the year would bring,” says co-CEO and COO, AJ Kumaran. “The hard work and dedication of our Crewmembers helped us not only survive but thrive in 2020. This success is truly on them, our Crew had to learn on the fly and adapt to an always changing environment. Our success is based on our Crew and it’s important to me that they know how much we appreciate everything they do.”

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm. Raising Cane’s plans to hire 10,000 new Crewmembers, which includes over 1,000 new managers, this year. For more information visit WorkatCanes.com.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 500 restaurants in 29 states and the Middle East with 75 new restaurants and 20 new markets planned for 2021. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement. In addition to being named the “Fastest Growing Chicken Chain” by Nations Restaurant News in 2020, Raising Cane’s was also named #1 fast casual restaurant in “Keeping Customers Safe.”

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT GLASSDOOR Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

# # #