Raising Cane’s® Makes Florida Debut, Hundreds of Caniacs Line up for ONE LOVE®

On Tuesday, November 8th, we opened the doors to our highly-anticipated first Raising Cane’s in Florida. With over 200 Caniacs lined up early morning to be the first Florida customers, the enthusiasm for Cane’s in Florida is already strong!

Raising Cane’s in Homestead is located on the last stop of the turnpike to Key west, so the Crew collectively named the Restaurant the “Gateway to the Keys’.

Ahead of the grand opening, our Raising Cane’s food truck made its way to South Florida, making several stops throughout the Community to help introduce our ONE LOVE. The Crew provided lunch for the South Dade Senior High School Marching Band, passed out meals and swag to members of the Homestead Air Base Reserve and Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, and even made an appearance at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Fast Lane Friday event. Overall, we gave out roughly 4,000 chicken fingers to our newest Florida Caniacs.

On opening day, Mayor Steve Losner, along with other city officials and Community members, joined the Crew to help with the traditional ribbon cutting. A NASCAR vehicle was also on-site, serving up speed with a side of Sauce and the perfect photo op for our Customers.

The Homestead Community gave us a warm welcome during opening week as more than 38,000 Customers got their first taste of our craveable chicken finger meals.

We’re excited to have officially raised the flag in Florida and we’re looking forward to even more growth in the state!