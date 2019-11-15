Raising Cane’s Donates More Than $100,000 to Kidd’s Kids

Founder of actively involved restaurant company presented check from eighth annual Kidd’s Kids fundraiser to Caroline Kraddick and cast of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

DALLAS (Nov. 14, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers recently hosted its eighth annual Kidd’s Kids fundraiser where more than 150 participating restaurants nationwide donated 15% of the day’s net proceeds to the memory-making charitable program started by legendary radio host Kidd Kraddick.

Yesterday, Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves presented a check for $104,622 to Kidd’s Kids CEO Caroline Kraddick and the cast of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

“We are proud supporters of Kidd’s Kids and huge fans of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, so we always look forward to hosting this fundraiser each year,” Graves said. “Thanks to our generous customers, Raising Cane’s is able to continue to support Kidd’s Kids’ incredible work with these brave children and their families. We are honored to have the opportunity to help continue Kidd’s extraordinary legacy with his daughter Caroline.”

Raising Cane’s has been a Kidd’s Kids partner for eight years and with this year’s donation, the company has donated more than $600,000 to the organization.

Founded in 1991, Kidd’s Kids was developed on the premise of making a difference in the lives of children with life-altering and life-threatening conditions. During the five-day trip, which is scheduled for Nov. 21-25 this year, Kidd’s Kids and their families enjoy all the excitement that a Walt Disney World getaway can offer. For many families, this is a rare opportunity to escape hospitals and treatment centers and share laughter and fun in a magical environment. Kidd’s Kids covers all expenses related to the trip.

“We are grateful for Todd, his team and Caniacs nationwide for their continued support and generosity,” said Caroline Kraddick, daughter of Kidd Kraddick, who now serves as CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of her late father’s legacy. “We could not provide such an exciting and once in a lifetime experience without the support of our listeners and partners like Raising Cane’s. We couldn’t be more grateful for this ongoing partnership and can’t wait for this year’s trip. It’s going to be magical!”

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is a syndicated morning radio show heard on more than 65 stations across the country, and on American Forces Radio, from 6 – 10 a.m. CT. To learn more, visit KiddNation.com.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

With more than 470 restaurants in 27 U.S. states and five countries, Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador. The company consistently ranks among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction and was recently named “Family Favorite Restaurant Chain” by Restaurant Business magazine. Raising Cane’s has been top ranked in Customer Satisfaction for five consecutive years according to Marketforce and was recently recognized as having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards. Raising Cane’s was ranked by Glassdoor as one of the Top 100 Places to Work in the United States for the third year in a row.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT KIDD'S KIDS®:

Kidd's Kids is a 501c3 wish-granting organization, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering and life-threatening conditions. Founded in 1991 by the late, nationally syndicated radio personality Kidd Kraddick, thanks to the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and its listeners, since 1991 Kidd's Kids has taken more than 1,000 children ages 5-12 and their families on VIP, all-expenses-paid vacations to Walt Disney World. Kidd's only daughter, Caroline Kraddick, continues the legacy and added an annual Teen Trip providing children ages 13-18 with life-threatening conditions, and their families an all-expenses-paid vacation stay at Give Kids the World Village in Orlando with passes to Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld. These unique, group trips create life-long friendships during the vacation of a lifetime. For more information, visit kiddskids.org or follow the charity on Facebook and Twitter.

