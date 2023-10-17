We will be closed today so our Crew can enjoy the holiday. See ya tomorrow!

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane’s crew celebrating placing 2nd in the Courier Journal’s 2023 Top Workplaces for Midsize Companies
      In the News

      Raising Cane’s Places 2nd in the Courier Journal’s 2023 Top Workplaces for Midsize Companies

      10.17.23

      Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and the Courier Journal agree!

      For the first time, Raising Cane’s has been recognized by the Courier Journal as a 2023 Top Workplace in the Greater Louisville, Kentucky area! Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and an authentically cool Culture, we ranked 2nd in the Courier Journal’s 2023 Top Workplaces for midsize companies. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.

      Our Louisville Crew didn’t stop there – they also nominated Raising Cane’s for a specialty award! Based on their feedback, we were presented with the Direction Award, which recognizes the employer whose Crewmembers have confidence that their Company is heading in the right direction.

      To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!

