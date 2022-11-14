We are closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day so our Crew can honor the holiday

Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now
      Jeremy Peña working the drive-through
      Pop Culture

      Over 500 Fans Greet World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as he serves our ONE LOVE® in Houston

      11.14.22

      Fresh off becoming the 2022 World Series Champions, Houston Astros Shortstop and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña traded in his baseball helmet for a Raising Cane’s headset. Peña surprised Astros fans and local Houston Caniacs on Monday, November 14th, by serving up our craveable chicken finger meals at the Raising Cane’s located at 7009 Gulf Freeway in Houston, Texas.

      Over 500 cars and fans were wrapped around the building in anticipation of receiving their meal from the Gold Glove-winning shortstop. In addition to sharing our ONE LOVE, Peña also took the time to snap a selfie with his eager and loyal fans.

      Jeremy Pena working the cash register at Raising Cane's

      Despite a whirlwind couple of weeks celebrating the World Series win with the city of Houston, Peña still found the time to keep the celebration going with Cane’s Sauce and Caniacs.

      “Thanks to all our amazing Astros fans who showed out big this morning for my shift at Raising Cane’s. I had a blast, and I have to say, it is way harder than it looks!” said Peña.  

      Jeremy Pena showing One Love at Raising Cane's

      Peña is one of several plays who have made it a tradition to celebrate their championship win at Cane’s! Past athletes who have been making Cane’s memories with their fans include Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, as well as members of the NCAA Basketball Champion Kansas Jayhawks and College World Series Champion Ole Miss baseball team.

      Recent Posts

      Pop Culture

      Chicken Fingers Meet Streetwear

      12.01.22

      Ja'Marr Chase working at the drive-thru at Raising Cane's
      Pop Culture

      Raising Cane's: The Choice of Champions!

      08.23.22

      Pop Culture

      Snoop Dogg Surprises Raising Cane’s Customers in the Drive-Thru

      11.17.21