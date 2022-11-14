Over 500 Fans Greet World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as he serves our ONE LOVE® in Houston

Fresh off becoming the 2022 World Series Champions, Houston Astros Shortstop and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña traded in his baseball helmet for a Raising Cane’s headset. Peña surprised Astros fans and local Houston Caniacs on Monday, November 14th, by serving up our craveable chicken finger meals at the Raising Cane’s located at 7009 Gulf Freeway in Houston, Texas.

Over 500 cars and fans were wrapped around the building in anticipation of receiving their meal from the Gold Glove-winning shortstop. In addition to sharing our ONE LOVE, Peña also took the time to snap a selfie with his eager and loyal fans.

Despite a whirlwind couple of weeks celebrating the World Series win with the city of Houston, Peña still found the time to keep the celebration going with Cane’s Sauce and Caniacs.

“Thanks to all our amazing Astros fans who showed out big this morning for my shift at Raising Cane’s. I had a blast, and I have to say, it is way harder than it looks!” said Peña.

Peña is one of several plays who have made it a tradition to celebrate their championship win at Cane’s! Past athletes who have been making Cane’s memories with their fans include Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, as well as members of the NCAA Basketball Champion Kansas Jayhawks and College World Series Champion Ole Miss baseball team.