Our record-breaking National Chicken Finger Day celebration is Vegas-approved

For us, National Chicken Finger Day – celebrated on July 27th – is like Christmas in July. Here’s how we celebrated this year at our new Las Vegas Strip Restaurant. Spoiler alert: It’s big and loaded with Chicken Fingers – obviously.

What’s the story behind National Chicken Finger Day? We started it in 2010 because we thought a day to celebrate one of America’s favorite foods was long overdue. Since we have the best in the game, we felt it might be fun to start a day ourselves. So, we did. And we’ve been celebrating it in many fun, exciting ways ever since. From free Fingers for our Caniac Club members to festive Restaurant decorations that don’t hold back, we’re stoked to spread our tasty goodness with everyone.

Of course, this year was no exception. At our new Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, we went to town with Joey Chestnut, a world-famous competitive eater and Caniac. The crowd erupted in a frenzy as Joey set the record for eating the most Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to a whopping 44 Fingers in five minutes. This jaw-dropping result adds another record-breaking chapter to the history of the Strip.

If you love it, put a world record on it. That’s Joey’s spirit for National Chicken Finger Day. How about yours? Whether you want to daringly test your limits or kick back with a Box Combo, we got you covered.