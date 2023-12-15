Raising Cane’s Places 5th in The Orange County Register’s 2023 Top Workplaces for Large Companies

Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and The Orange County Register agree!
Raising Cane’s has been recognized for the third time in a row by The Orange County Register as a Top Workplace in the Orange County, California area! Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and authentic Culture, we ranked 5th in The Orange County Register’s 2023 Top Workplaces for large companies. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.
To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!
