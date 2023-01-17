Now Serving South Beach Caniacs

It may only be January, but things are heating up in Miami Beach! Our flagship Miami Beach Restaurant officially opened its doors on January 17th, marking our second location in Florida. Located just across the street from Miami Beach at 1651 Washington Ave. and open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Raising Cane’s Flagship Miami Beach Restaurant will be serving hot, fresh chicken sure to satisfy chicken finger cravings for beach goers and night owls alike.

We celebrated the grand opening of the one-of-a-kind location with exclusive Miami Beach swag giveaways and unveiling of our Cane III statue. Embracing Miami’s vibrant art culture, we were also joined by local graffiti artist, Delvs, who created a custom art piece to match the trendy vibe displayed in our Restaurant.

Of course, we kept to our traditions and hosted our Lucky 20 drawing for free Cane’s for a year, set our first 100 Customers up with special gear and presented a check to the Miami Beach Education Foundation, which provides grants to teachers and scholarships to students in the area.

Thank you to the entire Miami Beach Community for the warm welcome, and the more than 15,000 Caniacs who visited us during our first week in the heart of Miami Beach!