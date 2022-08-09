Order Now
      Northern California Welcomes Its Second Raising Cane’s Restaurant

      08.09.22

      Our second and highly anticipated Northern California Restaurant made its debut on Monday, August 9th in Manteca, CA. Joining Manteca’s Restaurant Row, opening day was anything but ordinary at Cane’s 529 as the team broke first day sales, first week sales and single day sales records!

      Cane’s 529 is nicknamed “MMManteca Pumpkin Patch” in honor of the MMM good chicken they’re serving up, as well as its home city, Manteca, being the Pumpkin Capital of the World.

      On opening day, the Crew was joined by Mayor Benjamin J. Cantu and the Manteca Chamber of Commerce for the honorary ribbon cutting, signifying the Restaurant’s official opening. 97.7/98.3 KWIN along with high school spirit squads from East Union, Manteca and Sierra were on-site to help get the Crew and Customers pumped up for a record-breaking day.

      Our NorCal Caniacs couldn’t wait to get their hands on our craveable chicken finger meals, as more than 180 cars were wrapped in Drive Thru! To help keep up with demand, the Restaurant’s double Kitchen, double Drive Thru concept helps us bring our craveable Chicken Finger meals to more Customers even faster.

      In preparation for the grand opening, the Raising Cane’s Food Truck made its way around the Manteca Community, donating meals to over 10 local organizations and 3,100 families – adding up to about 10,000 chicken fingers!

      We couldn’t be more excited to share our ONE LOVE with the city of Manteca and our Northern California Caniacs!

