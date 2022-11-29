Lighting Up the Holiday Season

No one does the holidays quite like Clark Griswold, so it was only right to partner with the man himself, Chevy Chase, to light up the season with our Crew and Caniacs!

To tie into our Holiday Campaign, our Founder and Co-CEO Todd Graves headed to our Restaurant in Morton Grove, Illinois, with Chevy to reenact the famous holiday lighting scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (without the power outage and house fire, of course).

In the days leading up to the lighting, Todd and Chevy hit the road in the Griswold station wagon toward Illinois. After a long trek with a few detours, Todd and Chevy finally made it to Raising Cane’s on 6881 Dempster St. in Morton Grove, IL.

The Niles West High School drumline began the countdown as Chevy got into character and fumbled with the extension cords before finally lighting the Restaurant. To top it off, carolers broke out into song once the lights were illuminated – just like in the movie. More than 13,000 lights were used to recreate the iconic scene with Christmas Vacation-themed holiday décor!

Hundreds of Caniacs showed up to see the lighting ceremony live – some who waited hours just to get a glimpse – and waved goodbye to Todd and Chevy as they drove off in the wood-paneled station wagon complete with a Christmas tree tied to the top.