We will be closed today so our Crew can enjoy the holiday. See ya tomorrow!

      Kidd's Kids Fundraiser 2023
      Community

      Continuing Our Magical Partnership with Kidd’s Kids

      08.22.23

      For the past 12 years, we’ve had the privilege of partnering with Kidd’s Kids, an organization founded by late radio personality Kidd Kraddick that provides children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, FL, each November.

      Every year since 2012, we’ve hosted a fundraiser at our Restaurants in The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show broadcasting areas to raise money for the Kidd’s Kids organization, which has resulted in over $1 million in donations and more than 100 families receiving a trip to Disney World! We’ve also hosted a Dine-in Day each year, inviting all current and former Kidd’s Kids and their immediate family members to our Restaurants to enjoy a free Box Combo on us.

      This year, our Kidd’s Kids Fundraiser and Dine-in Day will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at participating Restaurants. For every Box Combo ordered on August 30 at these Restaurants, $1 will automatically be donated to Kidd’s Kids.

      We couldn’t be more proud to partner with the Kidd’s Kids organization to help raise awareness and resources for these incredible families. We’re excited to continue this partnership and look forward to sending even more deserving children on a magical adventure in November!

