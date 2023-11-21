Houston Chronicle Names Raising Cane’s a 2023 Top Workplace for Large Companies

Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and the Houston Chronicle agree!

Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and an authentically cool Culture, we ranked as a 2023 Top Workplace for large companies by the Houston Chronicle. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.

Our Houston Crew didn’t stop there – they also nominated Raising Cane’s for a special award! Based on their feedback, we were presented with the “Doers” Award, which recognizes the employer with the highest ratings for the statement, “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”

To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!