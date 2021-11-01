FIRST LOOK: Sneak Peek of First Restaurant in Florida South Beach

Dallas, Texas (November 1, 2021) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers today announced plans to open their first Restaurant in Florida – a “Flagship” South Beach location that is set to open in 2022.

The long-awaited arrival of the popular chicken finger chain in Florida is finally here. Located at the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue (351 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139), this location will be one of the company’s five “Flagship” locations opening around the country next year. This restaurant is the only of its kind in the company, with unique designs specifically for Miami.

“We are so excited to announce that after years of waiting, people in Florida are finally going to get their own Cane’s,” said AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO. “This Flagship location is going to be amazing – located at the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue, we know locals and those visiting will make our first Florida location one of our busiest restaurants in the country.”