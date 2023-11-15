We will be closed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day so our Crew can honor the holiday. See you Tuesday!

Skip to main content
Order Now

Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find a Raising Cane's!

    Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

    Skip Locator Map

    Find a Raising Cane's!

    Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

    Raising Cane's Logo
    Raising Cane's Logo
    Order Now
    Corey Seager working the drive thru at Raising Cane's
    Pop Culture

    Winner, Winner, Corey Seager is Serving Up Cane’s for Dinner!

    11.15.23

    After clinching a historic and highly anticipated World Series title, the Texas Rangers’ shortstop and MVP Corey Seager suited up for another grand slam appearance at our Raising Cane’s in Rangers’ Country!

    Following the Rangers’ victory parade – which brought more than 500,000 attendees to the city of Arlington, Texas – the two-time MVP stepped off the plate and behind the counter at 1322 North Collins St to celebrate the Rangers’ first championship win with cheering fans and Caniacs.

    Aside from taking orders and serving the Rangers’ hungry fanbase, Corey showed his support for the Community by snapping selfies and signing autographs. It comes as no surprise that Corey knocked it out of the park during his “shift” – leaving fans with full bellies and high hopes for the upcoming season!

    Recent Posts

    Terrance Osborne of New Orleans
    Pop Culture

    Raising Cane’s and local Louisiana artist, Terrance Osborne, have teamed up to create something special to celebrate Mardi Gras

    01.01.24

    Pop Culture

    Chicken Fingers Meet Streetwear

    12.01.22

    Jeremy Peña working the drive-through
    Pop Culture

    Over 500 Fans Greet World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as he serves our ONE LOVE® in Houston

    11.14.22