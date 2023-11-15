Winner, Winner, Corey Seager is Serving Up Cane’s for Dinner!

After clinching a historic and highly anticipated World Series title, the Texas Rangers’ shortstop and MVP Corey Seager suited up for another grand slam appearance at our Raising Cane’s in Rangers’ Country!

Following the Rangers’ victory parade – which brought more than 500,000 attendees to the city of Arlington, Texas – the two-time MVP stepped off the plate and behind the counter at 1322 North Collins St to celebrate the Rangers’ first championship win with cheering fans and Caniacs.

Aside from taking orders and serving the Rangers’ hungry fanbase, Corey showed his support for the Community by snapping selfies and signing autographs. It comes as no surprise that Corey knocked it out of the park during his “shift” – leaving fans with full bellies and high hopes for the upcoming season!