The Baltimore Sun Media Group Names Raising Cane’s a 2023 Top Workplace for Small Companies

Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and The Baltimore Sun Media Group agree!

For the first time, Raising Cane’s has been recognized by The Baltimore Sun Media Group as a 2023 Top Workplace in the Baltimore metro area! Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and authentic Culture, we placed as a 2023 Top Workplace for small companies by The Baltimore Sun. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.

To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!