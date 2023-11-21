We will be closed today so our Crew can enjoy the holiday. See ya tomorrow!

    Raising Cane's named a Austin American Statesman Top Places to Work
    In the News

    Raising Cane’s Places 5th in the Austin American-Statesman 2023 Top Workplaces for Large Companies

    11.21.23

    Working hard and having fun is a winning combo for Raising Cane’s – our Crew and the Austin American-Statesman agree!

    Raising Cane’s has been recognized yet again by the Austin American-Statesman as a Top Workplace in the Greater Austin area! Thanks to our top-tier Restaurant Leadership, best-in-class Crew and an authentically cool Culture, we ranked 5th in the Austin American-Statesman’s 2023 Top Workplaces for large companies. Check out the full list of 2023 winners, HERE.

    To our Crew who make What We Do possible, thank you for making Raising Cane’s one of the best places to work!

