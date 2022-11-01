Another Magical Year with Kidd’s Kids

Raising Cane’s has partnered with Kidd’s Kids for over a decade to help raise awareness and resources to give children with life-altering conditions and their families an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

This year, we hosted our 11th Kidd’s Kids Fundraiser on Tuesday, September 13th where we raised $75,000 for the Kidd’s Kids organization. Founder and Co-CEO, Todd Graves, matched the donations, bringing the total to $150,000 for the year and a grand total of $1 million since our first fundraiser in 2012.

We invited all the current and former Kidd’s Kids and their families to join us for a free Box Combo on Kidd’s Kids Dine-in Day. The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Crew also clocked in for a shift at our Restaurant at 6060 Coit Road in Plano, Texas, to help serve Kidd’s Kids and other Customers.

On Thursday, November 17th, some of our Dallas-Fort Worth Operators, along with the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Crew, met the Kidd’s Kids and their families at a private hangar at Dallas Love Field Airport for a magical sendoff. They made their way down a red carpet to the sounds of cheers and celebration as they headed off on their trip to Disney World – an adventure they’ll remember forever.

We’re so proud to partner with the Kidd’s Kids organization and support all of these incredible kids. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership for many more years to come!