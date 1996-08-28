Raising Cane’s®

National Chicken Finger Day® / Collector’s Cup Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS OPEN TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND ONLY TO QUALIFIED PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN THE RULES BELOW). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Sweepstakes Name: Raising Cane’s National Chicken Finger Day®/ Post Malone Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”).

Sweepstakes Timing: Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on July 27, 2023, and ends at 11:59:59 pm (ET) on August 2, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Administrator’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Sweepstakes.

Who May Enter: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older as of date of entry, who have a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued photo identification, excluding the following classes of persons who are not eligible to enter or receive a prize:

a. Employees, officers, and directors of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, (“Sponsor”), Million Dollar Media (“Administrator”), each of their respective franchisees, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, retailers, printers, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the design or execution of this Sweepstakes (collectively “Released Parties), and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above, whether or not related. “Immediate family members” includes, for purposes of this Sweepstakes, parents (including in-laws), grandparents, siblings (including step-siblings), children (including step-children), grand children (including step-grandchildren) and each of their respective spouses.

How to Enter: In order to be eligible to win a prize, you must (a) follow the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Instagram handle (@raisingcanes), (b) follow the Todd Graves Instagram handle (@toddgraves) and (c) be an active holder of a non-private Instagram account (holders with private account settings may not enter in this method). If you do not have the Instagram application, you may download it through the application store on your mobile device. The Instagram application is free, and Instagram’s Terms of Use apply. For details, visit http://instagram.com/legal/terms/. After completing steps (a), (b) and (c), visit https://www.instagram.com/raisingcanes during the Sweepstakes Period to view the Sponsor’s post about the Sweepstakes and comment in the comment section of the Sponsor’s post and tag one (1) friend (each a “Sweepstakes Entry”). If you enter on a wireless service provider’s network (as opposed to a WiFi network), your carrier’s text and data rates will apply. You should consult your wireless service provider’s pricing plan for details. You agree to incur any and all charges imposed by your wireless carrier.

Eligible participants having submitted a Sweepstakes Entry are individually referred to as an “Entrant” and collectively, “Entrants.”

Maximum of one Entry per person. Each participant must submit a Sweepstakes Entry on his/her own behalf. The individual who submitted the Sweepstakes Entry shall be designated as the official Entrant in the Sweepstakes, regardless of any other individuals featured in the Sweepstakes Entry, and the official Entrant shall be the only individual eligible for any resulting prize awarded. Any Sweepstakes Entry submitted (a) on behalf of another individual, (b) using another person’s name, Instagram account, or (c) with any false information, including misrepresentation of age, will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any Sweepstakes Entry, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to enter the Sweepstakes will be deemed to be the Entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned to the Instagram account (as assigned by Instagram) of the account name used to post the Entry submission. Proof of being the authorized account holder may be required. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more one Entry by any means, including use of multiple/different social media handles, identities, or other method will void all of participant’s entries. Use of any automated system (including but not limited to third-party sweepstakes/contest entry services) to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification and all such entries will be deemed void. Any questions regarding the number of Entries submitted or the identity of an authorized account holder shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Each Entrant agrees that their Sweepstakes Entry may be viewed by the public. However, the fact that a Sweepstakes Entry is viewable by the public does not constitute any representation as to Sweepstakes eligibility or notification as a potential prize winner. Each Entrant agrees that s/he may be contacted, recorded and/or broadcasted by Sponsor, and that his/her Sweepstakes Entry may be used, promoted, released, broadcasted, or published by Sponsor in any manner related to the promotion of the Sweepstakes without additional approval, authorization, or compensation. Receipt of Sweepstakes Entry will not be acknowledged by Sponsor. Sponsor may (but is in no way obligated to) publish, display, promote, or utilize your Sweepstakes Entry in any manner of its choosing in relation to the promotion of the Sweepstakes or Sponsor.

By participating and submitting a Sweepstakes Entry, Entrant agrees that Sponsor and Released Parties are authorized to contact entrant via email, mail, phone or any other form of media to make contestant aware of information pertinent to the Sweepstakes, and to distribute information regarding the Sponsor(s) featured products, discounts, special events or promotional offers. Entrants may opt-out of any further email communication at any time by clicking the UNSUBSCRIBE link provided in all promotional email messages from Sponsor and following the opt-out instructions. Any available opt-in opportunities are not required to enter the Sweepstakes and checking the opt-in boxes will not improve your chances of winning.

Additional Entry Requirements: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to remove a Sweepstakes Entry at any time for any reason, or disqualify any Entry it considers inappropriate or that violates any of the following Entry restrictions that an Entry may:

· not include any name, likeness, photograph/image, or any other identifying element, in whole or in part, of any person, living or dead, without such person’s permission;

· may not be subject to any third-party agreement or require payment or incurrence of any sums to obtain further permissions of any person or entity as a result of its use or exploitation of the idea or rights therein or portions, or modified versions or derivative works thereof;

· not include trademarks, logos, or copyrighted material not owned by Entrant or Sponsor, or material used without permission (including but not limited to company names, photographs, works of art, or images published on any media) or that otherwise infringe or violate the rights of any third party (including but not limited to, copyrights, trademarks, patents, trade secrets, logos, contract and licensing rights, rights of publicity or privacy, moral rights (i.e., “droit morale”), or any other intellectual property rights) except as such Entry submission relates to Sponsor’s brands;

· not feature, refer to, or mention any companies or brands of Sponsor’s direct competitors;

· not be considered harmful to minors in any way;

· not contain description or images of nudity, inappropriate, indecent, sexually explicit, pornographic, or obscene content, names or images (which shall be determined by Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion);

· not contain any political or politically themed or motivated messages, statements, or images;

· not defame, slander, libel, misrepresent, or contain disparaging remarks or any other content that could adversely affect the name, reputation, or goodwill/business reputation of Sponsor or any other individuals and/or entities affiliated or associated with Sponsor, the Sweepstakes, or any prizes, the determination of which shall remain in the sole discretion of Sponsor;

· not depict, describe, or include images that may be considered unlawful, harmful, threatening, violent, abusive, harassing, tortious, defamatory, vulgar, libelous, invasive of another’s privacy, hateful, or racially, religiously, or ethnically objectionable in any manner as solely determined by Sponsor.

Representations and Warranties: Each Entrant represents and warrants that s/he has sole and exclusive ownership of and proprietary rights in the Sweepstakes Entry, Entrant has secured full permission of all persons or parties referenced in the Sweepstakes Entry to publish their names, images, and actions shown within the Sweepstakes Entry, and agrees that each Sweepstakes Entry becomes the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to request from any Entrant at any time proof, in a form acceptable to Sponsor, of any permission required or possibly required to use such Entrant’s Sweepstakes Entry. Failure to provide such requested proof may disqualify such Sweepstakes Entry. A Sweepstakes Entry constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its designees to use that Entrant’s name, city, state of residence, and/or likeness for all commercial purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known worldwide in perpetuity without limitation or compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law.

Winner Selection and Notification: At the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period, a random drawing shall be conducted by the Administrator to select two (2) potential grand prize winners and one hundred (100) potential second prize winners (the “Potential Winners”) from among all eligible Sweepstakes Entries received. Each Potential Winner will be notified initially by direct message to the Potential Winner’s Instagram account used to Enter. Sponsor and Administrator each expressly disclaim any and all liability in connection with an inability to contact a Potential Winner due to the configuration of his/her Instagram privacy settings. Entrants must “follow” the official Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® account on Instagram (@raisingcanes) and the official Todd Graves account on Instagram (@toddgraves) so that Sponsor or Administrator will be able to contact Entrants if their Sweepstakes Entry is drawn.

If the Administrator is unsuccessful in its attempt to reach a Potential Winner via direct message within 48-hours of the initial notification attempt to the Instagram account associated with that Entrant’s Sweepstakes Entry, then Entrant may be disqualified, and an alternate Potential Winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible Sweepstakes Entries and notified following the procedures outlined above.

During prize winner notification, a Potential Winner must verify his/her eligibility, and indicate a willingness and ability to accept the corresponding prize. Potential Winner may then receive official notification via email delivery. If a Potential Winner does not meet the eligibility requirements, or elects to decline the prize, s/he will be disqualified and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate Potential Winner will be selected from among all remaining Entries received as set forth above and notified per the procedures outlined above. Any disqualified Entrant will not receive any alternate prize substitution or compensation of any kind. There is a maximum of 1 prize per person in this Sweepstakes. Decisions of the Sponsor/Administrator in the selection and determination of prize winner and all matters relating to this Sweepstakes are final and binding.

All of the following may apply to Potential Winners (each a “Winner”): 1) Winner may be required to complete and return, within 5 business days of date of receipt, a prize acceptance form, an affidavit of eligibility, a liability/publicity release (where permitted), and IRS Form W-9 (collectively, the “Prize Documents”); 2) Winner must present a copy of a valid social security card and a valid driver’s license (or other valid government issued photo ID) as a condition of receiving a prize; 3) Winner will be issued an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the actual value of prizes won if a prize value equals or exceeds $600; and 4) Winner is responsible for paying all applicable taxes (including, but not limited to all local, state and federal taxes) on any prize awarded. Failure to collect or properly claim a prize in accordance with these Official Rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, Winner will not receive a prize substitution or compensation of any kind, and the prize will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be awarded, except as provided herein. If Winner is under the age of majority in Winner’s state of legal residence, the Prize Documents must be executed and returned on its behalf by Winner’s parent or legal guardian.

Prize Awards:

Grand Prize (maximum of 2): Each grand prize Winner shall receive the following grand prize award (“Grand Prize”). The Grand Prize is:

One (1) complete set of 4 branded collectors’ cups (1 cup autographed by Post Malone). ARV is $30.97

“Free CANE’S® for a Year” to be awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card accepted by participating Raising Cane’s restaurants (a “Reward Card”) and good for 1 free THE BOX COMBO® meal (each a “Meal”) 3 times per calendar month starting with the month the Reward Card is awarded plus 12 consecutive months (the “Effective Period”). Three Meals will be loaded on the Reward Card on the 1st day of each month during the Effective Period and unused Meals will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the calendar month (which may result in a partial calendar month for the first month in the Effective Period). Redemptions of Meals may be made at any time during the month, but can only be made during business hours, which excludes most major holidays. Each Reward Card is subject to these Official Rules and the Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of the Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds offered for failure to redeem THE BOX COMBO® meals during any calendar month of the Effective Period. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $528.84.

The ARV of each Grand Prize is $559.81.

Second Prize (maximum of 100): Each second prize Winner shall receive the following second prize award (“Second Prize”). The Second Prize is:

One (1) complete set of 4 branded collectors’ cups. ARV is $5.56.

One (1) digital promotion code (each, a “Promo Code” and collectively, the “Promo Codes”) valid for one (1) Free THE BOX COMBO® meal at a participating Raising Cane’s restaurant. The ARV of each Promo Code is up to $14.69. The specific Promo Code awarded to a Second Prize Winner is at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Each Promo Code expires on October 31, 2023. Released Parties (defined above) are not responsible for expired Promo Codes or for problems arising out of attempting to utilize a Promo Code. Promo Codes cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. Promo Codes have no cash value, except as required by law. Promo Codes cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. One time use only. Promo Codes cannot be copied, sold, or otherwise transferred. Void where prohibited. If the cost of purchase of the Prize is more than the maximum value of the Promo Code, then Prize Winner must pay the difference. Promo Code may be redeemed using the Raising Cane’s mobile ordering application or through www.raisingcanes.com and only for the corresponding Prize. The use of the Promo Code is subject to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Terms of Sale and Terms of Use at https://www.raisingcanes.com. Terms and conditions are subject to change. All rights reserved.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Second Prize is $20.25

Maximum retail value of all available Prizes: $3,144.62. Maximum of one (1) Prize per person and per household. Winners must accept delivery of designated Prize in the method as solely determined and designated by Sponsor. Prize shall be shipped only to the designated Winner residential address submitted to Sponsor by Winner and as designated by Sponsor (i.e. UPS, USPS or other Sponsor designated carrier), or as otherwise specified by Sponsor. Allow 4 – 6 weeks for Prize delivery.

Once shipped, Prize shall be considered awarded and delivered, and Sponsor shall not be responsible for actual receipt of delivery by a Winner. In the event of any delivery issues, including undelivered, misdirected, lost or stolen delivery, Sponsor shall have no responsibility to replace the Prize, and Prize shall not be substituted by Sponsor with any alternate Prize or compensation. Winner shall look solely to designated shipper/carrier for any lost, damaged, stolen or mis-delivered packages and not to Sponsor for any delivery issues.

Additional Rules & Restrictions: Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. In the event an Entrant wins a Prize and is later found to be in violation of these Official Rules, Entrant will be required to forfeit the Prize, or reimburse Sponsor for the stated value of the Prize if such violation is discovered after Winner has used the Prize. Participation in Sweepstakes constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its designees to use Entrants’ names, cities and states of residence or likenesses for purposes of advertising and trade in any and all media now or hereafter known worldwide on perpetuity without limitation or further compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law. False, fraudulent or deceptive Entries or acts shall render Entrants ineligible for any Prize.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to hold all Released Parties and Posty Touring, Inc., Posty Posts, Inc., Richard Austin Post p/k/a Post Malone, and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents and representatives, harmless from any claims, losses, actions, or damages of any kind, whether actual, incidental or consequential, for injury (including but not limited to death), damages, losses or expenses arising out of or relating to Entrant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of a Prize, or participation in prize-related activities (including but not limited to travel or activity related thereto), and to assume all liability thereof. Released Parties shall not be liable to Winner or any other person for failure to supply a Prize or any part thereof by reason of any acts of God, any actions, regulations, orders, or requests by any governmental entity, equipment failure, terrorist acts, war, fire, unusually severe weather, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, or any other cause beyond Released Parties’ sole control.

Entrants may only use common, typical personal computer equipment, smart or mobile phones, Internet access and cellular networks when participating in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor disclaims all liability for any Entrant’s inability to complete, continue, correct, or submit an Entry due to equipment malfunction, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Sponsor’s control, or otherwise. Sponsor disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Released Parties are not responsible for mechanical, technical, or electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, and any injury or damage to Entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile phone related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for any other errors of any kind relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, such as errors occurring to printing or advertising of this Sweepstakes, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes, the cancellation of a Sweepstakes component, the processing of Entries or in the announcement of the prizes or prize winners. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes if fraud, misconduct, or technical failures destroy or threaten the integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of early termination of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to determine Sweepstakes Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received as of the time/date of such termination.

Odds: The odds of being selected as a Potential Winner are dependent upon the total number of eligible Sweepstakes Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Privacy: Sponsor is committed to protecting privacy. To enter the Sweepstakes, Entrants must complete an official Sweepstakes Entry, which may include Entrant’s name, phone number, and email address. Winner must provide shipping information disclosing their name, address, and phone number. This information will only be used for selecting a winner and awarding the prize. Sponsor may retain any Entry and winner selection information for recordkeeping purposes, but the information will not be used for any other purposes, except as described in these Official Rules. Sponsor does not sell any personal information collected as part of this Sweepstakes. Depending on your jurisdiction, applicable law may entitle you to certain consumer rights regarding the processing of your personal information. For more information about exercising your rights and our data collection and processing practices generally, please review our Privacy Policy at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy.

In Case of Disputes: By participating, each Entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, or any prize, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the state of Texas; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, and any rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the state of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of Texas or any other jurisdiction), that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Texas.

Winner List: For a copy of these Official Rules or a list of major prize winners (ARV greater than $25), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Raising Cane’s National Chicken Finger Day/Post Malone Giveaway, c/o Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024. Please specify whether you are requesting, official rules or a list of the prize winners. Requests must be received by 10/2/2023.

Sponsor: Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024.

Acknowledgement: Sponsor, Administrator and Entrants acknowledge and agree that neither Austin Richard Post p/k/a Post Malone, Posty Touring, Inc., Posty Posts, Inc. nor any of their respective owners, officers, directors, employees or representatives, are responsible in any manner whatsoever for the administration, implementation or operation of or for the Sweepstakes and are not prize providers or fulfillers with regard hereto.

This Sweepstakes is not affiliated with or sponsored, sanctioned, or endorsed by or in any way in association with Instagram. Instagram has no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded in connection therewith.