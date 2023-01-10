RAISING CANE’S® LUCKY 20 MIAMI BEACH NRO PROMOTION

FOR A NEW RESTAURANT OPENING IN MIAMI, FLORIDA

OFFICIAL RULES

(Effective as of January 10th, 2023)

No purchase necessary to enter or win a Drawing. A purchase will not improve your chance of winning a Drawing.

1. Sponsor: Raising Cane's Restaurants, L.L.C., 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, Texas 75024 (the “Sponsor”).

2. Overview: On January 17th, 2023, Sponsor will open a new Raising Cane’s restaurant located at 1651 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139 (“New Raising Cane’s Location”) and Sponsor plans to offer “Raising Cane's® Lucky 20 Miami Beach NRO Promotion” (the "Promotion") as part of the grand opening festivities at the New Raising Cane’s Location. The Promotion will occur outside the New Raising Cane’s Location prior to opening. The Promotion shall consist of a sweepstakes drawing (a “Drawing”) and a t-shirt giveaway (a “T-Shirt Giveaway”). It is possible to participate in both the Drawing and T-Shirt Giveaway by first taking a place in the line to enter the store to be one of the first 100 T-Shirt Giveaway claimants, and a Sponsor representative will come by and allow you to complete an entry form to enter the Drawing without losing your spot in the line. There is no guarantee that all New Raising Cane’s Locations opening in the state of Florida will offer a Promotion. A Promotion will only be offered at a New Raising Cane’s Location if it is announced in local media.

3. Eligibility: Promotion is open to legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia, excluding New York, who are at least 13 years of age at time of entry. Void in New York and where prohibited by law. Employees of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane's USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C., their affiliated companies and advertising/promotion agencies, as well as immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, and children; whether biological, adopted, step or in-law) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee are not eligible. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Eligible minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to participate in a Promotion, and a parent/legal guardian must be present at the Drawing to claim the Drawing prize on behalf of the eligible minor. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion.

4. Drawing Details:

a. Date: The Drawing for New Raising Cane’s Location will occur on January 17th, 2023 and will be announced in the local media (the “Grand Opening Date”). If Sponsor needs to cancel or reschedule the Promotion, a sign will be posted at the New Raising Cane’s Location.

b. Time: The entry period for the Drawing begins at 1:30 PM and ends at 2:30 PM local time, as announced by the New Raising Cane’s Location and as included in promotional materials announcing the Grand Opening (“Drawing Entry Period”).

c. How to Enter: To enter a Drawing, eligible entrants should arrive at the New Raising Cane’s Location on the morning of the Grand Opening Date. Entrants must complete an official entry form and provide all requested information, including their name, email address, and phone number, deposit it in the official entry box at the New Raising Cane’s Location during the Drawing Entry Period and accept a hand stamp from Sponsor’s designated representative to evidence timely entry into the Drawing. Limit 1 entry per person per Drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or damaged entries.

d. Winner Selection and Prize Claim Process:

At approximately 2:45 PM, after the Drawing Entry Period ends at 2:30 PM local time, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to select 20 entries to be the winners, subject to verification (the “Potential Drawing Winners”). Potential Drawing Winners’ names will be announced as they are selected. Each Potential Drawing Winner (and such Potential Drawing Winner’s parent or legal guardian if s/he is an eligible minor) must be present when their name is announced, and within 5 minutes must claim a postcard prize claim ticket (“Prize Claim Ticket”) from the designated Raising Cane’s Drawing representative, which the Potential Drawing Winner must then use to claim their actual Drawing prize, as detailed below. Failure to claim the Prize Claim Ticket within the time specified will result in that Potential Drawing Winner being disqualified and forfeiting their claim to the Drawing prize, in which case Sponsor may select an alternate Potential Drawing Winner, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor may request proof that the person claiming the Prize Claim Ticket is the person on the entry form by requesting the claimant to recite the phone number on the entry form, or by providing a driver’s license, passport, or state-issued identification card matching information on the official entry form, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Once the Potential Drawing Winner has obtained a Prize Claim Ticket, s/he should immediately connect with Sponsor’s designated Promotion representative to exchange the Prize Claim Ticket for the Drawing prize. In order to receive the Drawing prize, the Potential Drawing Winner (if of the age of legal majority) must complete, sign, and return a Declaration

of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (where legal), and if requested, a W-9 form (“Tax Form”). If the Potential Drawing Winner is an eligible minor, the parent/legal guardian of such Potential Drawing Winner must complete, sign, and return the Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (where legal) and Tax Form (if requested). Upon completion of the required paperwork and provided none of the events of the following paragraph occur, the Potential Drawing Winner (if of the age of legal majority) or the signing parent/legal guardian of the Potential Drawing Winner (if an eligible minor) shall be deemed a “Drawing Winner” and will be awarded the Drawing prize (as detailed in Section 4.f., below).

If the Potential Drawing Winner (or his/her parent/legal guardian if Potential Drawing Winner is a minor) fails to complete, sign, and turn in the Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release or Tax Form (if requested) to a designated Sponsor representative within 1 hour of the Drawing, or if the Potential Drawing Winner is determined to be ineligible for any reason, or if the Potential Drawing Winner is determined to not be in compliance with these Official Rules, then such Potential Drawing Winner will be disqualified and will lose any and all claim to the Drawing prize.

e. Miscellaneous. Limit 1 Prize Claim Ticket and 1 Drawing prize per person per household. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Unclaimed prizes may not be awarded.

f. Drawing Prize: 20 prizes will be available for each Promotion’s Drawing, and each prize consists of the following:

i. “Free CANE’S® for a Year” to be awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card accepted by participating Raising Cane’s restaurants (a “Reward Card”) and good for 1 free THE BOX COMBO® meal (each a “Meal”) 3 times per calendar month starting with the month the Reward Card is awarded plus 12 consecutive months (the “Effective Period”). Three Meals will be loaded on the Reward Card on the 1st day of each month during the Effective Period and unused Meals will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the calendar month (which may result in a partial calendar month for the first month in the Redemption Period). Redemptions of Meals may be made at any time during the month, but can only be made during business hours, which excludes most major holidays. Each Reward Card is subject to these Official Rules and the Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of the Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds offered for failure to redeem THE BOX COMBO® meals during any calendar month of the Effective Period. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $494.91.

ii. The total ARV of all Drawing prizes in a Promotion is $9,898.20.

5. T-Shirt Giveaway Details: On the Grand Opening Date at New Raising Cane’s Locations that offer this Promotion, Sponsor will give a Raising Cane’s t-shirt to each in-person member of a customer party purchasing a Combo meal, while supplies last (there will be 100 t-shirts available for each Promotion) (excludes drive through purchases). A line may form outside the New Raising Cane’s Location to seek admittance once the restaurant opens (“T-Shirt Giveaway Line”). T-shirts will be given with each Combo meal purchased for each person present with the party making the purchase and are not limited to one per ordering party. You cannot obtain a t-shirt for a Combo meal purchase for someone who is not on-site. (Example: if a customer purchases three Combo Meals and three t- shirts are still available, that customer will receive three t-shirts as long as there are a total of at least three persons in the ordering party on-site; but if the customer is alone and orders three Combo meals, the customer will only receive one t-shirt). T-shirt sizes are subject to availability. ARV per t-shirt is: $10.00. Total ARV of all t-shirts is $1,000.00. Total ARV of all prizes in the Promotion is $10,898.20.

Note: If a Potential Drawing Winner leaves the T-Shirt Giveaway Line to claim their Drawing prize, s/he will be allowed to return to his/her spot in the T-Shirt Giveaway Line after claiming the Drawing prize, subject to Sponsor’s decisions on any line placement/ordering disputes. Unsportsmanlike conduct will not be tolerated and is subject to immediate eviction and disqualification from all aspects of the Promotion.

6. Drawing Prize and T-Shirt Acceptance: Prizes may not be transferred, and no cash redemptions or substitution of any Drawing prize or t-shirt (each referred to as a “Prize”), except by Sponsor who reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a Prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value if a featured Prize becomes unavailable. Winners are solely responsible for any taxes on their Prize(s). As required by law, Sponsor may issue an IRS Form 1099 for the fair market value of Prize(s), and potential winner may be required to provide a tax identification number or social security number as part of the Drawing winner verification process. Once a Prize is claimed, Sponsor is not responsible for winner’s use or non-use of a Prize. Prizes are also subject to any terms and conditions of use as may be indicated thereon.

7. Publicity: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a Prize, all participants and winners agree to the use by Sponsor, and those authorized by Sponsor, of such participant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, demographic profile, hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

8. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and/or modify a Promotion, or any part of it, if any fraud, human error, or any other factor impairs the integrity of a Promotion or reflects poorly upon Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor

in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be interfering with the operation of a Promotion or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules or an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision.

9. Release of Liability: By participating in this Promotion and/or accepting a Prize, participants and Prize winners agree to release and hold harmless Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s USA, L.L.C., Raising Cane’s Franchising, L.L.C. and its licensees, and all of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and each of their respective affiliated companies and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, contractors and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in a Promotion or acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any Prize.

10. Limitations of Liability: Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) lost, stolen, or damaged property or Prizes; (2) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or conducting of a Promotion; (3) human error that may occur in the administration of a Promotion; or (4) any injury or damage to persons or property that may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in a Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of a Prize.

RELEASED PARTIES HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR ANY CLAIM, LOSS, INJURY, DAMAGE, DELAY, ACCIDENT, COST OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS OF SUIT), NOR FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO (I) THESE OFFICIAL RULES; (II) ANY PORTION OF, OR THE WHOLE OF, A PROMOTION OR PRIZE; (III) ANY FAILURE, DELAY OR DECISION BY SPONSOR IN ADMINISTERING A PROMOTION, OR ANY PARTY THEREOF; (IV) ANY BREACH OF SECURITY IN CONNECTION WITH A PROMOTION; OR (V) ANY OFFER, REPRESENTATION, STATEMENT, OR CLAIM ABOUT A PROMOTION MADE BY RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY.

The foregoing limitations of liability apply whether the alleged liability is based on contract, negligence, tort, strict liability, or other basis, even if Released Parties or their representatives have been advised of or should have known of the possibility of such losses and damages, and without regard to the success or effectiveness of other remedies.

IN NO EVENT WILL RELEASED PARTIES’ MAXIMUM COMBINED AGGREGATE LIABILITY HEREUNDER FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE MATTERS DESCRIBED ABOVE EXCEED THE ARV OF THE PRIZE.

11. Dispute Resolution/Choice of Law: Except where prohibited by law, participation in this Promotion constitutes agreement that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any Prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS, conducted before a single arbitrator using JAMS’ Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures, and held at a location determined by JAMS; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act will govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and each participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, whether foreseeable or not and whether based on negligence or otherwise, including attorneys' fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in a Promotion), and each participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of a participant and Sponsor in connection with a Promotion, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Texas.

12. Privacy: Information collected in connection with this Promotion is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy/.

13. Winners’ List: For a list of major (ARV $25 or more) Prize winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Raising Cane’s Lucky 20 Miami Beach NRO Promotion, Winner’s List, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024, for receipt no later than 30 days following the end of the Promotion. Please indicate the address of the new Raising Cane’s restaurant located in Florida that hosted the Promotion for which you are requesting a winners’ list.

TM, ® & © 2023 Raising Cane’s USA, L.L.C.