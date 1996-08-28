TEXAS/RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS® SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

If you participate via mobile device, message and data rates may apply.

1. ELIGIBILITY:

A. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR CLAIM A PRIZE. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Texas/Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, age eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry, except employees, their spouses and immediate families (parent, child, sibling, and any of their respective spouses) and household members (whether or not related) of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC (“Sponsor”) and IMG College, LLC/Longhorn Sports Properties (“Administrator”), University of Texas Department of Athletics (“University”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiaries, divisions, trustees, franchisees, participating vendors, distributors, cable affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and affiliated entities (collectively, including Sponsor, the “Sweepstakes Entities”).

B. The Sweepstakes is governed by U.S. law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these official rules (“Official Rules”). Void where prohibited by law.

2. HOW TO ENTER:

A. From Monday, August 28th, 2023, at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) through Sunday, October 22th, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET (the “Entry Period”), Sponsor and Administrator will conduct a Sweepstakes encouraging participants to enter for a chance to win a prize. There is one (1) way to enter the Sweepstakes. Visit the website located at https://bit.ly/FreeCanesforaYear (the “Website”) and follow the instructions to complete and submit the online entry form, including entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, and any other information requested on the form. Each entrant will receive one (1) entry for each qualified registration. To be eligible, each Sweepstakes entry must be received no later than Sunday, October 22th, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. LIMIT ONE (1) VALID ENTRY PER PERSON PER CALENDAR DAY. Administrator’s clock is the official timekeeper of the Sweepstakes.

B. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. The Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for misdirected, incomplete, lost, late, illegible, undelivered, inaccurate or delayed entries, or for technical, hardware, or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions or other errors or problems that may limit or affect a person’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, whether human, mechanical, typographical, printing, electronic, network or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors that may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond Sponsor’s or Administrator’s control, that corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor or Administrator have the right and discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor has the right to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. ANY ATTEMPT DELIBERATELY TO DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

3. HOW TO WIN A PRIZE:

A. On or around each Monday during the Entry Period beginning Monday, September 4th, 2023, and ending Monday, October 16th, 2023[JO1] , one (1) potential “weekly” winner (when verified by Sponsor and Administrator as set for below, the “Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received during the seven (7) days prior. Weekly entry windows (each, an “Entry Window”) are as follows:

1) Monday, August 28th 2023, at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET;

2) Monday, September 4th, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET;

3) Monday, September 11th, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, September 17th, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET;

4) Monday, September 18th, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, September 24th, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET;

5) Monday, September 25th, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET;

6) Monday, October 2nd, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, October 8th, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET; and

7) Monday, October 9th, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET through Sunday, October 15th, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET.

The potential “weekly” Winner will be notified by Administrator via email and/or telephone and must meet all eligibility requirements, including timely replying to the notification and execution and return of all necessary releases and documents (if any) required by Administrator. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth in these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received in each Entry Window during Entry Period.

B. On or around Monday, October 23rd, 2023, one (1) potential “grand prize” winner (when verified by Sponsor and Administrator as set forth below, the “Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received during the entire Entry Period.

The potential grand prize Winner will be notified by Administrator via email and/or telephone and must meet all eligibility requirements, including timely replying to the notification and execution and return of all necessary releases and documents required by Administrator. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth in these Official Rules. Odds of winning a “weekly” prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the applicable Entry Period.

C. If there is a dispute as to the identity of a Winner, the winning entry will be declared to have been made by the authorized email account holder at time of entry. Such potential Winner will be disqualified, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential Winner will be selected by alternate random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries and an alternate Winner may be selected at Administrator’s discretion if: (i) any prize notification is returned as undeliverable; (ii) a potential Winner declines his or her prize; (iii) a potential Winner fails to comply with any of the Official Rules; or (iv) a potential Winner does not respond to notification or accept the prize within forty-eight (48) hours. The decisions of Administrator in all matters regarding this Sweepstakes are final and binding.

4. PRIZES:

A. “Weekly” Prizes will consist of one (1) replica football autographed by University of Texas Head Football Coach, Steve Sarkisian (for each of Entry Windows 2, 4 and 6) OR one (1) $50.00 gift card to the University Co-operative Society (“University Co-op”) (for each of Entry Windows 1, 3, 5 and 7) AND one (1) Raising Cane’s “Gift Basket” (for each Entry Window). Gift card can be redeemed online at https://www.universitycoop.com or at the University Co-op main retail location at 2246 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78705. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each autographed football (of which there will be three (3) in total) is $150.00. ARV of each University Co-op gift card (of which there will be four (4) in total) is $50.00. ARV of each “Gift Basket” (of which there will be seven (7) in total) is $35.00.

B. The “Grand Prize” will consist of:

(i) “Free CANE’S® for a Year” to be awarded in the form of a Raising Cane’s reward card accepted by participating Raising Cane’s restaurants (“Reward Card”) and good for one (1) free THE BOX COMBO® meal (“Meal”) three (3) times per calendar month starting with the month the Reward Card is awarded plus twelve (12) consecutive calendar months (“Effective Period”). Three (3) Meals will be loaded on the Reward Card on the first day of each calendar month during the Effective Period and unused Meals will automatically expire at the close of business on the last day of the month (which may result in a partial month for the first month in the Redemption Period). Redemptions of Meals may be made at any time during the calendar month, but can only be made during business hours, which excludes most major holidays. Each Reward Card is subject to these Official Rules and the Reward Card’s standard terms and conditions printed on the back of the Reward Card. No rainchecks or refunds will be offered for failure to redeem THE BOX COMBO® meals during any calendar month of the Effective Period. ARV of Reward Card is $420.81; and

(ii) One (1) $250.00 gift card to the University Co-operative Society (“University Co-op”). Gift card can be redeemed online at https://www.universitycoop.com or at their main retail location at 2246 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78705.

ARV of the Grand Prize is $670.81.

C. Total value of all prizes is $1,565.81. No substitution or transfer of the prizes or cash redemption is permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, in its sole discretion. There will be no substitutions if the Winner is unable for any reason to use or accept a prize. If any portion of a prize is canceled or postponed for any reason, no prize will be provided in lieu thereof, nor will Sweepstakes Entities award an alternate prize or cash value or any part of that prize. Prizes may be subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer.

D. Winners are solely responsible for any taxes on their respective prize(s), and a winner of any prize, or accumulated prizes with a total value at $600 or more will be required to fill out and return to Administrator a W-9 Tax Form and will be required to furnish his/her social security number for the sole purpose of preparation of an IRS Form 1099 reporting the value of their prize(s) as required by law. A W-9 Tax Form will be sent via your registration email by the Administrator during the Entry Period when your accumulated prize value hits $600.00 and over. You will be required to return the W-9 completed and signed before any prizes that put you at or over $600 in value are shipped, or by December 15, 2023. Failure to return the W-9 by December 15, 2023, will forfeit all prizes that put you at or over $600.00. Winners are responsible for any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified in these Official Rules and/or in the applicable entry instructions as provided. Prizes will be fulfilled within a reasonable time of Administrator’s verification of Winner. All prize details and additional terms, conditions, or eligibility requirements are in Sponsor’s and/or Administrator’s discretion.

5. GENERAL: By entering this Sweepstakes, entrant grants Sweepstakes Entities and their designees the right, unless prohibited by law, to use their names, user names, entries, cities and states of residences, voices, avatars, pictures and likenesses, without compensation, notification or approval, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing the goods and services of the Sweepstakes Entities and all matters related to the Sweepstakes, in any manner or medium, now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity. THE SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND ENTRANTS AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS THE SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES AND THEIR RESPECTIVE EMPLOYEES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, SHAREHOLDERS AND AGENTS, FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, DEMANDS AND/OR LIABILITIES FOR INJURY/DEATH, DAMAGE OR LOSS TO ANY PERSON OR PROPERTY RELATING TO OR ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH PARTICIPATION IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES (REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF SUCH INJURY OR LOSS), THE DELIVERY AND/OR SUBSEQUENT USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE AWARDED AND/OR PRINTING, DISTRIBUTION OR PRODUCTION ERRORS. WINNER ACKNOWLEDGES THAT THE PRIZE IS AWARDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR HAS NOT MADE, AND IS NOT IN ANY MANNER RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY REPRESENTATION, GUARANTEE OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IN LAW OR IN FACT, RELATIVE TO ANY PRIZE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ITS QUALITY, MECHANICAL CONDITION OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

6. DISPUTES:

A. Except where prohibited, entrants agree that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes or any prize awarded will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Texas; (ii) any and all claims, judgments, and awards to entrants will be limited to actual out of pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental and consequential damages, and any other damages other than for actual out of pocket expense and any and all rights to have damages multiplies or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or entrants’ and/or Sponsor’s rights and obligations in connection with the Sweepstakes are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules.

B. If there is any conflict with any Sweepstakes details contained in these Official Rules and Sweepstakes details contained in sweepstakes materials (including, but not limited to, point of sale, television, radio, and print advertising, promotional packaging, and other promotion media), the details of the Sweepstakes as set forth in these Official Rules prevail.

7. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personally identifiable information collected during an entrant's participation in this Sweepstakes will be used by Sponsor, University, Administrator, and their affiliates, agents and marketers in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy, located at https://raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy, and with Administrator’s privacy policy, located at https://www.sidearmsports.com/privacy-policy/.

8. OFFICIAL RULES OR WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or Winner List (available on or about Saturday, December 4, 2023, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (residents of VT need not include return postage on rules requests) to the following address no later than February 4, 2024 (Please specify “Official Rules” or “Winners”): Texas/Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® Sweepstakes c/o IMG College Legal Department, 540 North Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

9. SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: Sponsor: Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC., 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024. Administrator: Longhorn Sports Properties, 2312 San Gabriel Street, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78705. IMG College, 540 N. Trade Street, NW, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101.