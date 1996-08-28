Order Now
      Cypress

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

      "Cane's 93 - The Shed"

      26302 Northwest Freeway Cypress, TX 77429

      Phone: +1 281-256-6059

      About this Restaurant

      During our pre-opening Community Event, our Crew volunteered to paint a "shed" for the Cypress Boys' Club, thinking that the structure to be painted was small. When they discovered it was actually a huge barn, they lived up to their end of the bargain and got a big laugh out of it. "The Shed” nickname stuck!