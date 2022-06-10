About this Restaurant

The Cane's 794 Crew and Managers, who happen to be musical fans, got the initial idea for the Restaurant's nickname from the award-winning musical, “In the Heights", set in Washington Heights, NY. As our first Restaurant to serve Cleveland's eastern suburbs – where all the suburb names end with “Heights" – the name just seemed to make sense! To top it all off, the name also alludes to the fact that this Crew aims to reach new heights for all of Raising Cane's!