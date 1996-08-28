Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      2820 Cornhusker Hwy

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:30 AM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:30 AM

      "Cane's 658 - The Co-Op"

      2820 Cornhusker Hwy Lincoln, NE 68504

      Phone: +1 402-413-5100

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      "The Co-op” is located on Cornhusker Highway—a busy thoroughfare for locals and out-of-towners alike. And with 100+ seating capacity, our Restaurant is a place where everyone—students, local businesses, and those passing through—can stop, be greeted by a friendly face, enjoy a hot meal, and always feel at home. This is YOUR Cane’s.