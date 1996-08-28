10490 Westport Rd.
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
"Cane's 646 - The Dugout"
10490 Westport Rd. Louisville, KY 40241
Phone: +1 502-425-4040
About this Restaurant
The museum and factory for the Louisville Slugger baseball bats is located just a short drive away, as are the Louisville Bats, the Triple A team for the Cincinnati Reds. Due to the nationally recognized success of the Louisville Slugger brand, "The Dug Out" became the perfect nickname for this Restaurant.