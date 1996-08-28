Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      10490 Westport Rd.

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

      "Cane's 646 - The Dugout"

      10490 Westport Rd. Louisville, KY 40241

      Phone: +1 502-425-4040

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      The museum and factory for the Louisville Slugger baseball bats is located just a short drive away, as are the Louisville Bats, the Triple A team for the Cincinnati Reds. Due to the nationally recognized success of the Louisville Slugger brand, "The Dug Out" became the perfect nickname for this Restaurant.