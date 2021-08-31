Order Now
      Mooney & Caldwell

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Wed: 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
      Thu-Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM

      "Cane's 563"

      3541 South Mooney Boulevard Visalia, CA 93277

      Phone: +1 559-625-6010

      About this Restaurant

      The Restaurant’s nickname "The Might Sequoia", pays tribute to Visalia being the most productive single agricultural area in the Sequoia Mountains. The Sequoia tree is a giant and strong tree that has many attributes that allow it to withstand the pressures of nature, just like the Crewmembers who work in our Restaurants. 