1130 Alameda Stret
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM
"Cane's 557 - Tiger Bait"
1130 Alameda Stret Norman, OK 73071
Phone: +1 405-307-9618
About this Restaurant
Louisiana-based owners Chad and Amanda arrived in Norman, Oklahoma, on the heels of the big 2003 OU/LSU National Championship game. Their new Sooner friends told them of the Tigerbait nickname they earned at the game, leading to the Restaurant's nickname. Ironically, they are now HUGE OU fans—Boomer Sooner!