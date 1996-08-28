Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      1130 Alameda Stret

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

      "Cane's 557 - Tiger Bait"

      1130 Alameda Stret Norman, OK 73071

      Phone: +1 405-307-9618

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      Louisiana-based owners Chad and Amanda arrived in Norman, Oklahoma, on the heels of the big 2003 OU/LSU National Championship game. Their new Sooner friends told them of the Tigerbait nickname they earned at the game, leading to the Restaurant's nickname. Ironically, they are now HUGE OU fans—Boomer Sooner!