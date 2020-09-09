Order Now
      Kirkwood & Hwy 59

      Hours of Operation:

      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

      "Cane's 514 - The Stafford's Point"

      12627 South Kirkwood Road Stafford, TX 77477

      Phone: +1 281-494-8672

      C514 owes its nickname "The Stafford's Point", to The Lone Star state's history. You see, Stafford's Point (the location of the Restaurant) served as the terminal point of the first railroad tracks built in Texas. Bringing it back to present day, the C514 Crew seeks to learn plenty, grow a lot and navigate the "Fast Track" to Customer satisfaction and Operational success!