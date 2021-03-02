Hawthorne & 230th
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Wed: 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Thu-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:30 AM
"Cane's 485 - The Boiler Room"
23000 Hawthorne Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
Phone: +1 310-373-0022
About this Restaurant
With a nickname that hints at Todd's days working as a boilermaker in West Coast refineries, Cane's 485 - "The Boiler Room" now serves up hot, fresh chicken finger meals in Torrance, California. Todd's job as a boilermaker is only ONE of the ways he raised the funds to open Cane's 1 - "The Mothership" in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.