Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      Stockdale & Buena Vista

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM
      Fri-Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM

      "Cane's 472 - The Energy Bus"

      11403 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93301

      Phone: +1 661-664-2500

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      Bakersfield is known for its many sources of energy -in fact, Kern County (which Bakersfield is a part of) provides thousands of energy and natural resources jobs- while our Team pumps out positive energy at the Restaurant. "The Bus portion is simple - we all want to be on the same page, so we hopped on the 'Energy Bus.' All aboard!"