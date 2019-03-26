Nellis & Charleston

About this Restaurant

Curious about C455's nickname? Located on Nellis Blvd., Cane's 455 brings quality chicken fingers to the Caniac crowds of the East Valley. Long ago, Ellis Island served as the gateway to life in America. With this in mind, "Nellis Island" alludes to C455's physical spot, and the fact that we are serving up something fresh, new and dreamlike to new Customers on the East Side of Las Vegas.