Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      Nellis & Charleston

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
      Fri-Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM

      "Cane's 455 - Nellis Island"

      180 North Nellis Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89110

      Phone: +1 702-331-1135

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      Curious about C455's nickname? Located on Nellis Blvd., Cane's 455 brings quality chicken fingers to the Caniac crowds of the East Valley. Long ago, Ellis Island served as the gateway to life in America. With this in mind, "Nellis Island" alludes to C455's physical spot, and the fact that we are serving up something fresh, new and dreamlike to new Customers on the East Side of Las Vegas. 