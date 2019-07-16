Hwy 377 & Old Cleburne

Old Town Funk

If you're a Texas native, you might know that a nickname for Fort Worth, Texas, is "Funkytown." With this in mind, it makes perfect sense that C417 bears the nickname "Old Town Funk." Located near Fort Worth, Cane's 417 sits in Granbury, Texas, a town that is home to several registered landmarks. "Old Town Funk" serves as a reminder that you can still keep it funky in a small, historical town.