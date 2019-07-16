Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      Hwy 377 & Old Cleburne

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

      "Cane's 417 - Old Town Funk"

      1041 E US Highway 377 Granbury, TX 76048

      Phone: +1 817-579-2625

      Order NowGet Directions

      Old Town Funk

      If you're a Texas native, you might know that a nickname for Fort Worth, Texas, is "Funkytown." With this in mind, it makes perfect sense that C417 bears the nickname "Old Town Funk." Located near Fort Worth, Cane's 417 sits in Granbury, Texas, a town that is home to several registered landmarks. "Old Town Funk" serves as a reminder that you can still keep it funky in a small, historical town.