McCain & Smokey Ln

Smokey and the Cane-dit

Cane's 414 - "Smokey and the Cane-dit" bears a nickname that alludes both to cinema, and our Company's namesake! You see, C414 sits on the corner of Smokey Lane, and the movie "Smokey and the Bandit" plays out in the mid-South. With this in mind, "Smokey and the Cane-dit" makes for the perfect nickname!