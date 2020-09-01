Order Now
      Glendora & Lone Hill

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM

      "Cane's 399 - Glendora the Explorers"

      1231 S Lone Hill Ave Glendora, CA 91740

      Phone: +1 909-394-0864

      About this Restaurant

      C399's nickname, "Glendora the Explorers," alludes to more than the Restaurant's physical location in Glendora. Yes, it's a play on the popular kids cartoon, "Dora the Explorer" - but, there's more than that, too. "Glendora the Explorers" speaks to Cane's 399's Crew, and their excitement and energy to embark on a new adventure, and begin serving Glendora Caniacs and the Glendora community as a whole.