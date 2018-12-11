About this Restaurant

You can thank the city's history for our 414th Restaurant's nickname. Back in 1845, Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, Commissioner General of the Adelsverein (also known as the Noblemen's Society - in German,Mainzer Adelsverein), established the city of New Braunfels. Prince Solms named the settlement "New Braunfels" in honor of his home, Solms-Braunfels, Germany. Incorporating the German spelling of "house," "The Birdhaus" alludes to New Braunfels' German roots, the bird house in our Restaurants and the fact that C395 functions as the hub for the greatest "bird" (quality chicken finger meals, that is!).