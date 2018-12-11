Order Now
Search Arrow

Lookin' for Chicken?

Find A Raising Cane's Location:

    Search Arrow

    Lookin' for Chicken?

    Find A Raising Cane's Location:

      Find a Raising Cane's!

      Use the search bar to search a location or enable location services to use your current location!

      Raising Cane's
      Raising Cane's
      Order Now

      New Braunfels

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

      "Cane's 395 - The Birdhaus"

      1188 N Interstate 35 New Braunfels, TX 78130

      Phone: +1 830-625-2876

      Order NowGet Directions

      About this Restaurant

      You can thank the city's history for our 414th Restaurant's nickname. Back in 1845, Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, Commissioner General of the Adelsverein (also known as the Noblemen's Society - in German,Mainzer Adelsverein), established the city of New Braunfels. Prince Solms named the settlement "New Braunfels" in honor of his home, Solms-Braunfels, Germany. Incorporating the German spelling of "house," "The Birdhaus" alludes to New Braunfels' German roots, the bird house in our Restaurants and the fact that C395 functions as the hub for the greatest "bird" (quality chicken finger meals, that is!).