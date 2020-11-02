Francisquito & Baldwin Park
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Wed: 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Thu-Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM
"Cane's 386 - The Power Train"
13602 Francisquito Avenue Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Phone: +1 626-337-3962
About this Restaurant
While Cane's 386 brings smiles to Customers' faces in the present, it owes its nickname - in part - to the past. You see, Baldwin Park has history related to electrical power. Simultaneously, "The Power Train" speaks to our Team's determination to face every and any challenge, and our ability to come together and "power" through even the roughest times!