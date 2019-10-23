Alosta & Citrus

About this Restaurant

"The A-team" alludes to the Restaurant's location in Azusa, and serves as a nod to the Management team all coming together to open a successful Restaurant! More than that, alone, each mountain city in the area has the first letter of the city name on the side of the mountain, so there is a big "A" on the side of the mountain in Azusa. With this in mind, the "A-team" makes even more sense for the nickname of C380!