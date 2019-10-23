Order Now
      Alosta & Citrus

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Wed: 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM
      Thu-Sat: 10:00 AM - 3:30 AM

      "Cane's 380 - The A-Team"

      855 E Alosta Ave Azusa, CA 91702

      Phone: +1 626-633-0069

      About this Restaurant

      "The A-team" alludes to the Restaurant's location in Azusa, and serves as a nod to the Management team all coming together to open a successful Restaurant! More than that, alone, each mountain city in the area has the first letter of the city name on the side of the mountain, so there is a big "A" on the side of the mountain in Azusa. With this in mind, the "A-team" makes even more sense for the nickname of C380!