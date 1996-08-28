Zarzamora
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM
"Cane's 364 - The Frying Fortress"
2525 Southwest Military Drive San Antonio, TX 78211
Phone: +1 210-924-6454
Dubbed "Military City USA," San Antonio houses multiple air force bases. With this in mind, Cane's 364's nickname, "Frying Fortress," makes lots of sense. A little backstory? The Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress" is a four-engine heavy bomber that was developed in the 1930s for the United States Army Air Corps. At Raising Cane's, we drop bird and serve up the best quality chicken finger meals around. Thus, "Frying Fortress" fits for Cane's 364!