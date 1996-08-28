About this Restaurant

Dubbed "Military City USA," San Antonio houses multiple air force bases. With this in mind, Cane's 364's nickname, "Frying Fortress," makes lots of sense. A little backstory? The Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress" is a four-engine heavy bomber that was developed in the 1930s for the United States Army Air Corps. At Raising Cane's, we drop bird and serve up the best quality chicken finger meals around. Thus, "Frying Fortress" fits for Cane's 364!