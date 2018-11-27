Broomfield
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
"Cane's 359 - In Our Nature"
4640 W 121st Broomfield, CO 80020
Phone: +1 303-466-6382
About this Restaurant
Not only does C359's nickname "In Our Nature", pay homage to the outdoor lifestyle of the local community, but it alludes to the history of Broomfield, as well. In years past, the settlers of the county utilized the shucks of broomcorn for their brooms - get it, Broomfield? - it was literally "in their nature!"