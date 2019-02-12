Coffee & Downing
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Fri-Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM
"Cane's 357 - The Grapevine"
3224 Coffee Blvd Bakersfield, CA 93308
Phone: +1 661-589-1888
The Grapevine
The Grapevine divides Central and Southern California, and is the only direct route between the two. Cane's 357 may be our 17th Restaurant in California, but it's our first Restaurant in Central Valley/Bakersfield, and north of the Grapevine. Thus, it makes perfect sense that C357 bears the nickname, "The Grapevine."