Bentonville
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
"Cane's 355 - Another Brick On The Wall"
1402 South Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
Phone: +1 479-464-0607
About this Restaurant
The rationale behind C355's nickname "Another Brick on the Wall" proves two-fold. "Brick" pays homage to the new brick layout of the Restaurant, and the brick Cane's wall inside the Restaurant. "Wall" alludes to the fact that our fourth Arkansas Restaurant sits less than two miles away from Walmart's home office!