      Vista Village & Vista Way

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM
      Fri-Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM

      "Cane's 331 - Hasta La Vista"

      303 Vista Village Drive Vista, CA 92083

      Phone: +1 760-639-6086

      About this Restaurant

      While our 388th Restaurant's nickname alludes to its location, its more than that, alone. A Spanish farewell, "hasta la vista" can be translated quite literally to,  "until the (next) sighting," and means "see you later." Since the C331 Crew will forever invite Customers to return to the Restaurant, "Hasta La Vista" proved the perfect nickname!