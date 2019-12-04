Mountain & 6th
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Wed: 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Thu-Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM
"Cane's 330 - The G.O.A.T."
1437 N Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762
Phone: +1 909-395-0006
About this Restaurant
If you're not familiar, the slang "G.O.A.T." - that's right, pronounced "goat," like the animal - stands for "greatest of all time." Since C330 makes for 23 Restaurants in California, "The G.O.A.T." pays homage to Michael Jordan - basketball superstar and all-around legend, who sported the No. 23 throughout his career - and the quality chicken finger meals we assemble and deliver - with a smile!