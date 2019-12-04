Mountain & 6th

About this Restaurant

If you're not familiar, the slang "G.O.A.T." - that's right, pronounced "goat," like the animal - stands for "greatest of all time." Since C330 makes for 23 Restaurants in California, "The G.O.A.T." pays homage to Michael Jordan - basketball superstar and all-around legend, who sported the No. 23 throughout his career - and the quality chicken finger meals we assemble and deliver - with a smile!