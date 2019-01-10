Order Now
      Grandview

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
      Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

      "Cane's 322 - The Grandest View"

      157 Grandview Blvd Madison, MS 39110

      Phone: +1 601-605-2609

      The Grandest View

      The story behind our 420th Restaurant's nickname proves two-fold: C322 delivers The Perfect Box on Grandview Blvd., and the Restaurant itself boasts grand columns and other colonial features. It's also worth noting that Texas toast, chicken fingers, Cane's Sauce and sweet tea make for a view that's pretty spectacular!