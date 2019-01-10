Grandview
Hours of Operation:
Sun-Thu: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
"Cane's 322 - The Grandest View"
157 Grandview Blvd Madison, MS 39110
Phone: +1 601-605-2609
The Grandest View
The story behind our 420th Restaurant's nickname proves two-fold: C322 delivers The Perfect Box on Grandview Blvd., and the Restaurant itself boasts grand columns and other colonial features. It's also worth noting that Texas toast, chicken fingers, Cane's Sauce and sweet tea make for a view that's pretty spectacular!