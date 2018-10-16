Order Now
      Menifee

      Hours of Operation:

      Sun-Wed: 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
      Thu-Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:30 AM

      "Cane's 320 - The Prospector's Dozen"

      29911 Antelope Road, Suite 100 Menifee, CA 92584

      Phone: +1 951-672-0393

      The Prospector's Dozen

      Mining activity began in the early 1880s, with the discovery of a significant quartz lode by miner Luther Menifee Wilson. Menifee derived its nickname "The Prospector's Dozen", from that mining operation. This is the 13th Restaurant in California, so we took the term Baker’s Dozen, and played off of that.